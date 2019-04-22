Filed Under:Nevada Fall, Social Media, Tomer Frankfurter, Yosemite National Park


YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS / AP) — Authorities say an Israeli teenager who fell to his death last year at an iconic waterfall in California’s Yosemite National Park was trying to mimic a popular social media photograph when he fell.

Officials said Tomer Frankfurter of Jerusalem died Sept. 4 that he was near the top of Nevada Fall when he fell nearly 600 feet (183 meters) but offered few other details.

Documents provided Monday to The Associated Press through a Freedom of Information Act request show the 18-year-old Frankfurter was with a group about to hike down when he handed his phone to a woman and ask her to take his photo while hanging over the edge.

Nevada Falls as seen from Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park, California.(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Witnesses told investigators the woman snapped photos but soon after Frankfurter started to struggle and called for help before falling.

