UNION CITY (CBS SF) – Firefighters had their hands full rescuing ten squirmy baby ducklings from a storm drain in Union City on Saturday.
The sweet rescue played out amid much laughter Saturday, in the 4700 block of Cabello Street in Union City.
A cellphone camera captured the crew from Alameda County Engine 32 working to get all ten of the tiny birds out of the hole and into a cardboard box.
Video shows one firefighter deep inside the 6 foot hole, and a crew above, grabbing the ducklings — real fast — as he gingerly passes them out.
Mother duck stood nearby watching. Not a single bird got away.
The firefighters later released the ducklings in a nearby creek, according to a Facebook post and “reunited them with their Momma.”