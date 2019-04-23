Comments
STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A six-alarm fire roared through stacks of pallets at a Stockton lumber yard early Tuesday, threatening high power lines and forcing firefighters on the defensive, authorities said.
Officials said the fire at the lumber yard located on West Scotts Ave. was reported at around 3 a.m. It quickly grew to six alarms as fire officials were forced to ask for mutual aid from surrounding communities.
No injuries have been reported. The flames could be seen for miles.
Check back for more details on this breaking story.