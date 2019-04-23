BENICIA (CBS SF) — Police in the North Bay are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank on Southampton Road Tuesday afternoon.

Benicia police said the man walked into the bank around 1:30 p.m. holding a semi-automatic handgun.

Authorities posted photos of the man taken from surveillance video on the Benicia police Twitter account.

Can you ID? Robbery suspect from Chase Bank on Southampton Road happened at about 1:30 p.m. Armed with what appears to be handgun. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/riLDHiq82n — Benicia Police (@BeniciaPD) April 23, 2019

He fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as an African American male about 5’9″ tall, in his mid-20’s or 30’s with tattoos on his arms and the back of his hands, as well as a tear drop under his left eye.

He was wearing a black and red baseball cap, a green or brown shirt that appeared to have a lion’s face on the front, grey pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Benicia Police at (707) 745-3412.