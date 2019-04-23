Filed Under:Bay Area Focus, Dance, Let Slip The Witches, ODC

Amy Foley, founder of The Bellwether Project talks about her latest project, a series of dance performances titled, ‘Let Slip the Witches,’ at ODC in San Francisco.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s