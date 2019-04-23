  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:El Camino Real Rd., Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, Sunnyvale News

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A major collision left eight victims injured and closed down El Camino Real Rd. in Sunnyvale in both directions on Tuesday evening, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

The crash was first reported at around 7:30 p.m. It occurred at the intersection of El Camino Real Rd. and Saratoga Sunnyvale Rd., according to Phan Ngo, chief of the Sunnyvale DPS.

Witnesses at the scene immediately took to social media and said that multiple ambulances responded to the intersection. In pictures, an overturned bike can be seen.

Police said a driver sped through the intersection and drove directly into eight people, the youngest of whom was 13 years old.

“It looks like this may have been an intentional act by the driver, based upon what’s on scene and also some statements of pain,” said Jim Choi, Chief of the Sunnyvale DPS. “We are conducting the that investigation. We don’t know what the motives were.”

When asked why he believed the incident was intentional, Choi said the victims reported that the vehicle did not try to veer away from them or attempt to brake.

“Some were in the crosswalk, some were at the corner of El Camino Real and Sunnyvale. And there’s no indication that the vehicle tried to avoid,” said Choi.

Police said the driver is in custody, but hasn’t yet been charged with any crimes. The conditions of the victims have not been released as of Tuesday evening.

