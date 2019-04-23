A Cal Fire firefighter monitors a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 9, 2018 in Magalia, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)





BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The spectre of another destructive fire season in California and the Bay Area brought Gov. Gavin Newsom to the East Bay Tuesday to promote his fire prevention plan.

Newsom join Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín as well as Cal Fire and local fire officials to discuss the hazards posed by fires where wildland and urban development meet.

“4.5 million homes are in high-risk areas, including all the homes right out here in the East Bay. Contra Costa County and Alameda County – you are as vulnerable as Butte County.”

The Camp Fire in Butte County was California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire ever, with the firestorm practically leveling the town of Paradise.

The immediate plan by Cal Fire is to build 35 fire breaks at designated spots across the state, priority projects Gov. Newsom approved on an expedited basis last month designed to reduce the public safety risk from wildfire.

LIST: Cal Fire Priority Fuel Reduction Projects (.pdf)

Tuesday’s event was held at Tilden Regional Park, a short distance from one of the approved fire breaks, the North Orinda Fuel Break.

The fire prevention plans, which include more ground crews and new aircraft, are a relief to East Bay residents who have vivid memories of the 1992 Oakland Hills fire and the effects of last summer’s wildfires.

Gov. Newsom reminded residents here they also need to perform their own preventive measures.

“We can’t do it alone. We need your help,” said Newsom. “You want to save your home, look at the materials you used on your deck and roof and consider impacts.”