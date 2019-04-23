SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A major collision that left multiple victims injured has closed down El Camino Real Rd. in Sunnyvale in both directions on Tuesday evening, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

The crash was first reported at around 7:30 p.m. It occurred at the intersection of El Camino Real Rd. and Saratoga Sunnyvale Rd., according to Phan Ngo, chief of the Sunnyvale DPS.

Witnesses at the scene immediately took to social media and said that multiple ambulances responded to the intersection. In pictures, a bike can be seen overturned.

Sunnyvale DPS said they will host a press conference in the parking lot of Allario Shopping Center, located at 564 South Murphy Ave.

Public safety officers are urging motorists to use alternate routes.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news update. Stay with CBS SF for the latest on this story.