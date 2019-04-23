BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A 25-year-old Oakland man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to women and a child in Berkeley on Friday and then swinging a metal pole at a police officer who tried to detain him.
Joshua Frederick Wilson was arrested after officers responded at 7:43 p.m. to the 2900 block of Seventh Street on a report that a man had exposed his genitals to two women with an 8-year-old in front of a children’s play center, police spokesman Officer Byron White said.
An officer later found Wilson in the area of Seventh and Potter streets and he was carrying a metal pole. When the officer tried to detain him, Wilson allegedly swung the pole at the officer, narrowly missing the officer’s head, police said.
Wilson allegedly ran away but was eventually captured a few blocks away and was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure, annoying/molesting a minor, assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, and resisting arrest, according to police.
