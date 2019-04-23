STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A six-alarm fire roared through stacks of pallets at a Stockton lumber yard early Tuesday, toppling a high tension power line tower, knocking out electricity to Stockton City Hall, police and fire headquarters, authorities said.

Officials said the fire at the lumber yard located on West Scotts Ave. was reported at around 3 a.m. It quickly grew to six alarms as fire officials were forced to ask for mutual aid from surrounding communities.

“It was going pretty good when crews arrived on the scene,” Stockton Fire Chief Erik Newman told reporters. “We had high tension wires that posed some problems for us because we couldn’t actually get to the seat of the fire.”

Gusty winds also created issues as firefighters battled the blaze.

“We had swirling winds that kind of took the fire and move it building to building,” he said. “Now that the winds have died down we are able to get a little closer.”

One firefighter was hospitalized with neck and back pain.

Newman said crews were encircling the fire in an attempt to gain control.

“We are in the process of doing a 360 around the fire and determining what resources we need,” he said. “We will be out here for the rest of the day.”

The fire was burning near I-5 and was visible for miles. Newman said power had been knocked out to 20,000-25,000 residents living near the lumber yard including Stockton City Hall, police and fire headquarters.