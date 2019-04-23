  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:San Francisco, San Francisco News, Skateboarding, SoMa, South Of Market

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A dump truck struck and killed a skateboarder in San Francisco’s South of Market district Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The incident happened at about 12:16 p.m Tuesday on the 100 block of 7th St. near Mission St. according to San Francisco police. The truck remained on the scene as police conducted an investigation.

Medics summoned to the crash pronounced the skateboarder dead at the scene.

Streets were closed in the area during the investigation.  No other information was immediately available.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s