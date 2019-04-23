Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A dump truck struck and killed a skateboarder in San Francisco’s South of Market district Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The incident happened at about 12:16 p.m Tuesday on the 100 block of 7th St. near Mission St. according to San Francisco police. The truck remained on the scene as police conducted an investigation.
Medics summoned to the crash pronounced the skateboarder dead at the scene.
Streets were closed in the area during the investigation. No other information was immediately available.