By Hoodline

Here’s two new restaurants to check out in Oakland’s Uptown neighborhood.

Brown Sugar Kitchen

2295 Broadway

Brown Sugar Kitchen is a soul food breakfast and lunch spot operated by French-trained chef Tanya Holland.

Holland brings Old World techniques to American Southern cuisine. Cornmeal waffles are served with brown sugar butter and apple cider syrup. Beignets— the Louisiana-style fritters— are served with a seasonal jam. And blackened catfish sits on herbed rice and is topped with roasted red pepper sauce and pickled vegetables.

Keep your eyes open for the new location at San Francisco’s Ferry Building, too, a partial compensation for the closing of the 10-year-old West Oakland flagship last October.

Brown Sugar Kitchen currently holds 3.5 stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Mary O. noted, “I have been looking for some real Louisiana-style beignets in the Bay for a very long time, and I finally found what I’m looking for. They are warm, large, light and fluffy, with tons of powdered sugar.”

Brown Sugar Kitchen is open from 7 a.m.–2 p.m. on Wednesday-Saturday and 8 a.m.–2 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday and Tuesday.)

Mixt

2299 Broadway

Mixt is a fast-casual chain known for salads and grain bowls. This is its first outlet in the East Bay.

You’ll find pre-designed dishes, like the “Cowboy” salad, made with grilled chicken, romaine hearts, roasted red peppers and a chipotle honey dressing, or the “Rain Bowl” grain bowl, which has wheat berries, baby spinach, goat cheese, rainbow carrots, grilled asparagus, garden peas and more. But you can also design your own salad or bowl from dozens of grains, proteins, fruits, vegetables, herbs and dressings.

You’ll find some local brands represented on the menu, too. There’s Humphry Slocombe ice cream, for example, as well as Firebrand Artisan Bread and beer from Drake’s Brewing Co.

Mixt’s current Yelp rating of four stars out of 20 reviews indicates a positive response from visitors.

Yelper Trevor B., who reviewed Mixt on March 29, wrote, “Mixt may seem a bit expensive for a salad, but their food is always fresh, delicious, and the portions are always large enough for two servings. The staff at the Broadway location is friendly, helpful and generous with the portions.”

Shayla B. noted, “The concept is cafeteria style, where you stand in line and they prepare your salad in front of you. The interior is very bright and clean, and every table comes equipped with a small buckets of napkins and reusable utensils. The price points are fair considering the amount of food that you’ll receive.”

Mixt is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.