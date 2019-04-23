Filed Under:Bay Area Focus, Carpool, Disabled, Health, Seniors, Transportation, Whistlestop Carepool

Whistlestop Carepool is a volunteer service helping older adults and people with disabilities get where they need to go. Volunteer coordinator Kathryn Filley tells BAF’s Michelle Griego about the work they are doing in Marin County.

