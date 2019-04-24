ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Marshawn Lynch, who came out of retirement to join his hometown Oakland Raiders for the last two seasons, has decided his NFL career has come to an end.
Citing league sources, ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to social media Wednesday to announce that Beast Mode will not be playing during the Raiders final season in Oakland.
With three first round draft picks in Thursday’s NFL draft and eight selections total, the Raiders may now be eyeing a running back.
The 32-year-old Lynch was a standout for the Seattle Seahawks for a decade, but decided to retire in 2016. A year later, he joined his beloved Raiders and gained 1,502 yards and scored 10 touchdowns over his two years in the Silver and Black.
He suffered a groin injury in a loss to the Seahawks last season and missed 10 games.