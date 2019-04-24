RICHMOND (CBS SF) – A fire Monday night in an abandoned single-story home at 315 Verde Ave. in unincorporated North Richmond may have been caused by trespassers who had broken into the house, fire officials said.
The fire was first reported at 7:54 p.m., eventually drawing 21 firefighters from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and the West Contra Costa Fire Protection District, Con Fire spokesman Steve Hill said.
Several people had been inside the house before the fire broke out, Hill said, and all got out safely. No firefighters were injured.
The fire was out before 8:30 p.m. The house, owned by the Housing Authority of the County of Contra Costa, sustained moderate drywall damage but little if any structural damage.
