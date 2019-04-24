SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Three 16-year-olds – two girls and one boy – have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with an April 5 hit-and-run collision in San Jose, according to police.
The three suspects were taken into custody last week nearly two weeks after the victim, 17-year-old Patrick Montgomery, was found seriously injured, San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said. Montgomery was taken to a hospital where he died the next day.
Police said an investigation determined the three suspects, who weren’t named due to their age, had met with the victim. As the three suspects left, the victim held on to the vehicle, but eventually fell and suffered major injuries.
The three suspects have been booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (408) 277-5283.
