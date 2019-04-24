



SUNNYVALE (KPIX 5) – The FBI has joined the investigation into a crash where a driver may have intentionally slammed into eight people on a Sunnyvale street, severely injuring several of them.

In an email to KPIX 5 early Wednesday, the FBI said it was “assessing the situation to determine federal involvement.” Sunnyvale police could not rule out domestic terrorism as a possible motive in Tuesday night’s crash.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said officers responded to a call of a crash around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of El Camino Real and Saratoga Sunnyvale Rd.

Witnesses at the scene immediately took to social media and said that multiple ambulances responded to the intersection. In pictures, an overturned bike can be seen.

Police said the male driver sped through the intersection and drove directly into eight people, the youngest of whom was 13 years old. He then slammed into a tree.

“Some of the (witness) statements are that the vehicle didn’t try to brake or slow down,” said Jim Choi, Chief of the Sunnyvale DPS. “That the vehicle was speeding and went directly into the crowd.”

Choi said the victims were spread across the intersection.

“Some were in the crosswalk, some were at the corner of El Camino Real and Sunnyvale,” he said. “And there’s no indication that the vehicle tried to avoid them.”

When asked if this may have been a terrorist act, Choi said it was too early to rule it out.

“As of right now, it’s all under investigation so we wouldn’t be able to draw that conclusion, it’s too early,” he said. “We are conducting the that investigation. We don’t know what the motives were.”

Police said the driver was in custody, but not yet charged. The conditions of the victims have not been released as of Tuesday evening.

Authorities said Sunnyvale Ave, between El Camino Real and Old San Francisco, would be closed until 8 a.m. Two lanes of westbound El Camino Real have been re-opened.