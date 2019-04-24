



SUNNYVALE (KPIX 5) — Horrifying firsthand accounts emerged from a crash in which a driver plowed into eight people who were either walking or riding their bikes in a crosswalk in Sunnyvale Tuesday.

“I saw this woman’s body flying in the air next to me. She was flipped over with her feet up. And she fell right in front of my car,” said witness Don Draper, whose car was idling at a red light at the intersection where the crash happened.

Draper said it didn’t appear that the driver tried to brake or steer clear of the people in the crosswalk.



“I was just so horrified by all of this, but I was also enraged. So, I did something unwise. I ran after the driver. And he had crashed by this time,” Draper said. “I yelled at him, ‘What are you doing? What’s the matter with you?’ And all the time, he was saying, ‘I love you, Jesus. I love you, Jesus.'”

Sunnyvale Dept. of Public Safety said the victims had a wide range of injuries from critical to serious to modest.



“I saw the kids limping,” said witness Carlos Perez, who works in a shopping center across the street from the crash at the intersection of El Camino Real and Saratoga-Sunnyvale Rd.

Perez said he joined a large crowd of concerned and curious onlookers.



“They were in agonizing pain. Their legs were clearly injured. They kept trying to walk but they couldn’t. It was impossible for them,” Perez said. “Eventually, they just sat down and let the paramedics deal with their injuries.