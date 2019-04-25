Comments
PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Contra Costa County on Thursday were called to a two-alarm fire at a home that spread to an RV or trailer before being brought under control, according to authorities.
The initial alert about the fire went out at about 12:45 p.m., according to authorities.
The fire was burning at a single-family home on Crestview Drive near Woodland Hills Park, according to Pittsburg police. East Bay residents were advised to avoid the area.
Contra Costa Fire had crews respond to the scene. By about 1:20 p.m., they were reporting on social media that the fire had been knocked down and prevented from spreading to neighboring homes.
The house and a motor home sustained damage, as did a fence.