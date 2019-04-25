PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Contra Costa County on Thursday were called to a two-alarm fire at a home that spread to an RV or trailer before being brought under control, according to authorities.

The initial alert about the fire went out at about 12:45 p.m., according to authorities.

The fire was burning at a single-family home on Crestview Drive near Woodland Hills Park, according to Pittsburg police. East Bay residents were advised to avoid the area.

Traffic Advisory 🚨🚒🚓

Stay away from Crestiew Drive near Woodland Hills Park pic.twitter.com/d19iSZuNqj — Pittsburg Police, CA (@PittsburgPD) April 25, 2019

Contra Costa Fire had crews respond to the scene. By about 1:20 p.m., they were reporting on social media that the fire had been knocked down and prevented from spreading to neighboring homes.

The house and a motor home sustained damage, as did a fence.