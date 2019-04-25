OAKLAND (CBS SF) — No children were injured Thursday afternoon when a suspected carjacker intentionally crashed a vehicle into the Highland Children’s Center in Oakland, police said.
Oakland police tweeted about the crash on the 1300 block of 86th Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m. Police later confirmed that the car had crashed into an exterior wall at the Highland Children’s Center, a day care center.
Oakland police confirmed that the suspect sustained injuries in the collision and is currently in custody. There were no other injuries as the result of the crash.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was arrested after carjacking the vehicle and intentionally driving it into the building.
Police said parents who have children to pick up at 86th Avenue and A Street due to streets being closed from the crash.