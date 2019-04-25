Filed Under:Child Endangerment, Modoc County


ALTURAS, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors in Northern California say the parents of two boys found inside enclosed cribs bolted to a bedroom will not face child endangerment charges.

Modoc County District Attorney Sam Kyllo tells the Record Searchlight there is no evidence that the children were being cared for inappropriately.

The Modoc County Sheriff’s office arrested 25-year-old Ramon Zendejas and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Mercadies Williams, last week after deputies found the boys in what it said were cribs “modified” to be “like dog crates.”

Kyllo says “they’re just stackable cribs” and that putting children in them “doesn’t necessarily violate a law.”

He says Zendejas still faces felony in possession of firearm charges and one count of possessing “a small amount” of methamphetamine.

Kyllo says Williams faces a misdemeanor because she wasn’t allowed to have a firearm.

 

 

