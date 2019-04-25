Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – An East Oakland boy who accidentally shot himself in the head is speaking, and can be heard thanking people who prayed for him in a video shared by his family.
The video shows four-year-old Navaun Jackson saying words like “grandpa” and “sister” as he recovers in a hospital. He also smiles and says “thank you.”
Doctors tell the family it will be a long recovery.
Terrence Wilson was arrested after the shooting.
Wilson said he had slept with the gun under the pillow the previous night, and forgotten to remove it when he woke up late to take his children to school, according to a probable cause statement.