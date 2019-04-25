PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – A Pittsburg realtor has been charged with felonies for her role in an alleged investment fraud scheme, and investigators believe there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward.
Over several years, Teresita Del Rosario, a licensed broker and tax preparer at Best Haven Realty, allegedly took at least $89,000 from clients who were under the impression she would invest it overseas with a large return on investment.
Prosecutors said the Brentwood resident initially gave the victims specific dates they could expect to get their money back, allegedly telling some their money would double, but when they contacted her to find out about the status of their investments, she refrained from talking specifics on timing.
She’s been charged with two counts of grand theft of personal property, obtaining money under false pretense and theft of an elderly adult.
Prosecutors say she pleaded not guilty on April 18, and returns to court May 8.
