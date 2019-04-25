NASHVILLE (CBS SF) — The Oakland Raiders selected Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell of as the team’s top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Raiders used the fourth overall pick in the draft to select the Richmond, Virginia native. Ferrell was part of the Clemsom’s national championship team which beat Alabama in the title game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara in January.

Last season the 6’4″, 264-pound lineman earned first-team All-American honors, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award, and the Ted Hendricks award for the nation’s top defensive end.

Ferrell was seen as a stretch for the 4th overall pick, with most draft boards placing in the range of 20th to 25th overall pick.

At No. 4, the first of their three first-rounders, the #Raiders and new GM Mike Mayock take #Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell. FOR REAL. They said it would be a surprise… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2019

The Raiders will look for Ferrell to boost their pass rush, which ranked last in number of sacks last season by a wide margin.

The Arizona Cardinals owned the first pick in the draft and selected Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray of Oklahoma. Murray chose a football career over baseball after the Oakland Athletics selected Murray with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft.