  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz News, Stabbing

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – Santa Cruz police are investigating a stabbing in the city’s Seabright neighborhood Tuesday night.

The stabbing apparently occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Logan Street while the victim was smoking a cigarette outside of a house, police said.

The victim reported being stabbed three times but was unable to see the suspect, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital but has since been released.

Police are asking anyone who has a home or business surveillance system in the area to check their footage to see if it captured anything that could help investigators solve the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call (831) 420-5820 or anonymous tipsters can call (831) 420-5995.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s