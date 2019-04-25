SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – Santa Cruz police are investigating a stabbing in the city’s Seabright neighborhood Tuesday night.
The stabbing apparently occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Logan Street while the victim was smoking a cigarette outside of a house, police said.
The victim reported being stabbed three times but was unable to see the suspect, according to police.
The victim was taken to a hospital but has since been released.
Police are asking anyone who has a home or business surveillance system in the area to check their footage to see if it captured anything that could help investigators solve the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call (831) 420-5820 or anonymous tipsters can call (831) 420-5995.
