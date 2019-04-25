GUERNEVILLE (CBS SF) – A Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter rescued a Fremont family when their inner tubes got stuck on bushes in the middle of the Russian River Tuesday.
The four family members were stranded on the bushes for about two hours. Sheriff’s deputies responded around 5:40 p.m., sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.
A good Samaritan tried to help the family with a rope but he also got stuck in the rushing current, Crum said.
The helicopter crew fastened a 100-foot rope to the bottom of the helicopter and a deputy hastened himself to the bottom of the rope, according to Crum.
The five stranded people were lifted out of the river with a horse collar device one by one and taken to shore, Crum said. No one was injured.
The cold river water is moving swiftly this spring, and people boating or floating should be extra cautious, Crum said.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.