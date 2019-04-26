(CBS SF) — BART is reminding riders of weekend closures starting this Saturday between the Concord and Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre stations so crews can replace the aging trackway there.
That portion of the track will be closed Saturday and Sunday, as well as May 11-12, the three-day Memorial Day weekend on May 25-27, and June 8-9.
Free buses provided by the County Connection agency will take riders between the two stations. Riders should expect to add 20 minutes to the normal time of their planned trip through the area, according to BART.
People who would normally park at the Pittsburg/Bay Point, North Concord or Concord stations can also just park at the Pleasant Hill station to avoid the bus bridge.
The closure will allow BART crews to replace the nearly 50-year-old track between the two stations, as well as electrical and train control equipment and a drainage system, BART officials said.