



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man is being sought in two separate homicides hours apart on both sides of the Bay, one in Oakland Friday morning and a second in San Francisco Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Oakland and San Francisco police issued a Bay Area-wide alert for 43-year-old Stefon Jefferson and say he may be driving a black 2015 Toyota Corolla, California license plate 7WVY390.

Person sought by #SFPD in connection with Bayview district homicide on 2600 block of Arelious Walker Drive this afternoon is 43 y.o. Stefon Jefferson. May be driving black, 4 door Toyota Corolla, lic. plate CA7WVY390. Do not approach- call 911. pic.twitter.com/vwCk2aytpg — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 27, 2019

Oakland police dispatch were notified about a shooting on the 4100 block of Market Street in Oakland at about 10:14 a.m. When officers arrived they found an adult male who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Oakland Fire Department crews and paramedics responded to provide medical assistance to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times in front of his house in the driveway, and indicate the shooting was not gang-related or in connection with a robbery. Neighbors said the gunman also stole the victim’s car, running over him as he fled.

Hours later in San Francisco, police put out an alert regarding a suspect and suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide in the city’s Bayview district. The suspect car was the same black Toyota Corolla being sought in the Oakland shooting.

San Francisco police did not reveal the nature of the homicide or the identity of the victim. Oakland police also did not release information on the first victim’s identity. However, neighbors identified the him as Marcus Jackson, a Berkeley street sweeper who had just finished his graveyard shift.

One neighbor claimed the person who shot Jackson was a cousin who had been waiting for him on the front porch, and that the cousin lived in a back unit on the property.

“He was coming home from work, a graveyard shift. And the suspect was sitting out there in front of the house, waiting for him. He shot him,” said neighbor Betsy Peters.

Neighbors also characterized the suspect, who they did not identify, as mentally unstable.

Jackson’s co-workers with the City of Berkeley came to the home Friday to support his family. They said Jackson was a union shop steward and was about to celebrate his 20th year with the maintenance department.