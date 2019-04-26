OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported Friday morning on Market Street that left one person dead, according to authorities.
Police dispatch was notified about a shooting on the 4100 block of Market Street at about 10:14 a.m. When officers arrived at the location, they found a single adult male who had suffered a gunshot wound.
Oakland Fire Department crews and paramedics responded to provide medical assistance to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released any information regarding the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the shooting or provided a description of a suspect in the shooting. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and KPIX 5 will provide more details as they are made available.