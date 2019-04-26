Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Downed power lines forced transportation officials to shut down Muni Metro subway service between the Powell Street and Civic Center stations in downtown San Francisco early Friday.
The outage sent commuters who use the metro to travel through the downtown stations scrambling to find alternative modes of transit.
Officials said emergency bus lines had been deployed for travel between the Castro and Embarcadero stations. BART officials said they would honor Muni fares for commuters heading to the Montgomery, Powell and Civic Center stations.
Muni was also putting into service extra street cars on Market Street to ease the commute.
There was no indication when the service would return to normal.