SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – Police in San Bruno on Wednesday arrested a woman on suspicion of crimes related to a human trafficking case.
Police said Maria Delosreyes, 45, and her husband brought a female victim to the U.S. from another country and forced her into unreasonable servitude with little or no compensation.
The suspects also threatened the victim with deportation and other consequences for her family abroad.
An investigation into the incident began in 2016, and Delosreyes and her husband subsequently fled the country, according to police.
Investigators recently learned Delosreyes had since returned to the U.S. and police were able to secure a warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody without incident.
Her husband remains outstanding, and investigators believe he is in the Philippines.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100.
