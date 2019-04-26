SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Friday afternoon issued an alert for the entire Bay Area regarding a suspect and suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide in the Bayview district.
Police posted on the department Twitter account about the homicide shortly after 4 p.m.
The car being sought is a black four-door Toyota Corolla with a California license plate number 7WVY390. Anyone who sees the vehicle is advised to call authorities immediately.
Police did not offer any additional details about when the homicide happened or the circumstances of the crime. Police warned that the suspect in the homicide should be considered dangerous.
