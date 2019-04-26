  • KPIX 5On Air

By Jackie Ward
Sunnyvale crash investigation

SUNNYVALE (KPIX 5) – The man who crashed into a crowd of people in Sunnyvale will face a judge for the first time today.

Police say 34-year-old Isaiah Peoples was bringing food to his bible study group when he slammed into eight people in a crosswalk. Witnesses say they saw bicycles and people flying into the air.

“It’s hard to get my head wrapped around the fact that he had the thought that this was going to be okay. Actually driving your vehicle into eight innocent people. These are eight innocent people living their daily lives and he felt the need to just run them over,” witness Shantain Vargas told KPIX 5.

Peoples’ family says he suffers from severe post-traumatic stress disorder that he is on medication for. His mother said he becomes paranoid when he doesn’t take it. Some of the people he told police he intentionally hit with his car are still in the hospital, including a 13-year-old girl who is in critical condition.

Peoples is being charged with eight counts of attempted murder.

