



SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A 13-year-old girl remained in a coma, in life-threatening condition Friday, suffering from severe brain swelling nearly three days after she was one of eight people police say were intentionally run down on a Sunnyvale street by an Army vet, court documents revealed.

Isaiah Peoples was scheduled to appear before a judge Friday afternoon to officially be charged with eight counts of attempted murder and other charges for the April 23rd rampage.

READ: Court Documents

Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Chief Phan S. Ngo said investigators have yet to uncover a motive or explanation Peoples’ actions.

ALSO READ:

“We still do not know what his motives were,” Ngo told reporters on Thursday. “The only thing we can confirm at this time is that on the day of the incident he had picked up some food and was on his way to deliver his food to his bible study group.”

Officers responded to a call of a crash around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of El Camino Real and Saratoga Sunnyvale Rd. and upon arrival discovered several injured pedestrians and Peoples’ car slammed into a tree.

Shantain Vargas was among the witnesses. She took out her cellphone to capture video of the crash scene and couldn’t quite believe her eyes — Peoples seemed to be shouting like you would in church.

“He was saying, ‘thank you, Jesus … thank you, Jesus.’ He was rocking back and forth,” Vargas told KPIX 5.

The video shows Peoples sitting on the ground surrounded by officers. At times, he can be heard yelling out: “Yes, you are, Jesus. Yes, you are!”

Police eventually put cuffs on Peoples and arrested him.

On Friday, court documents revealed the extent of the injuries of the victims of the rampage.

The most severely injured was the 13-year-old — identified in the court documents as Dhriti Doe. She suffered “inter cranial bleed, brain swelling, with left side of skull removed to relieve pressure, pelvic fracture, critical condition and life threatening.”

The others were: