SYNAGOGUE SHOOTINGWoman Killed, 3 Wounded at Passover Service in Southern California; Suspect Detained
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMTwo and a Half Men
    12:05 AMTwo and a Half Men
    12:35 AMFriends
    01:05 AMFriends
    01:35 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:FBI, Hate Crime, Investigation, Isaiah Peoples, sunnyvale crash, sunnyvale crash suspect, Sunnyvale News, Sunnyvale pedestrian crash


SUNNYVALE (KPIX) – The case against an Iraq war veteran accused of mowing down pedestrians in Sunnyvale may be prosecuted as a hate crime.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it has opened a federal hate crime investigation against Isaiah Peoples.

The 34-year-old Sunnyvale man was accused of running down 8 pedestrians Tuesday night.

Police believe Peoples targeted the victims because he believed they were Muslim.

ALSO READ:

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time,” said FBI spokesman Prentice Danner.

The FBI announcement comes on the same day a 19-year-old man walked into a Jewish synagogue near San Diego during Passover observances and opened fire, killing one person and wounding three others.

The Council of American Islamic Relaitions, or CAIR, applauded the decision.

“If the FBI chooses to step in, that is of course a welcome sign that law enforcement from all agencies understand the severity of this incredibly violent attack,” Zahra Billoo, a CAIR spokeswoman told the San Francisco Chronicle.

At Bay Area mosques, imams said they were increasing security immediately. They were also meeting with various police departments around the Bay Area to discuss long-term safety plans.

Bay Area police departments said they were stepping up patrols at synagogues in San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s