Synagogue shooting in Poway, California. (KSBW via CNN)
SAN DIEGO (CBS/AP) — Authorities in Southern California say a shooting at a synagogue has left people injured but the extent is unclear.
San Diego County sheriff’s office also said Saturday on Twitter that a man has been detained in connection with the shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in the city of Poway, just over 20 miles north of San Diego.
San Diego County sheriff’s office responded to reports of a man with a gun just before 11:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of Chabad Way.
A Passover service was reportedly being held when the shooting took place.
