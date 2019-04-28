OAKLEY (CBS SF) — A 5-year-old boy was flown to Children’s Hospital Oakland Sunday afternoon after striking his head in a fall from a pantry shelf in a residence, an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District battalion chief said Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called about 4:41 p.m. Sunday to a house in the 100 block of Whitney Court, on the eastern edge of Oakley. A Calstar medical helicopter landed at Creekside Park, about four blocks west of Whitney Court, where paramedics loaded the boy for the trip to Children’s Hospital Oakland.
Battalion Chief Ross Macumber could not provide the boy’s condition Sunday night.
