  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMGame Day
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    12:30 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
By Betty Yu
Filed Under:9/11, 911 Dispatcher, berkeley news, Berkeley Police Department, Emergency Services, Overworked, Understaffed

BERKELEY (KPIX 5) — It is taking longer for Berkeley dispatchers to answer 911 calls because the communications center doesn’t have enough of them, according to the Berkeley city auditor.

The city of Berkeley budgets for 28 dispatchers, but for years, they’ve only had 23. They field tens of thousands of 911 calls, 24/7. The audit says call volume has only gone up.

The report found that understaffing forced the city to spend nearly $1 million in 2017 on overtime. The city is also not meeting the state requirement of answering 95% of 911 calls within 15 seconds. Data shows that dispatchers only answered 89% of calls within that time frame.

Staffing troubles have taken a toll on dispatchers, too.

“They found that morale was low. A lot of it has to do with understaffing, that’s the underpinning root cause of what’s going on,” said Berkeley City Auditor Jenny Wong. Wong says dispatchers have little to no time in their workday to complete ongoing training requirements, or build a healthy workplace culture.

“Seems like one of those basic services that government’s supposed to provide… emergency, help,” said Berkeley resident Michael Singsen.

The city says dispatcher salaries run between $64,000 and $96,000, and full medical benefits are offered.

“It is a challenge to retain some dispatchers because of their current recruitment and training model, so we’ve talked with the department about how to improve that,” said Wong.

The audit recommends for the department to conduct a thorough staffing analysis, increase recruitment and develop a comprehensive stress management program for dispatchers.

The auditor says the police department has agreed to the recommendations and has committed to addressing them as soon as possible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s