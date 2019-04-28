Filed Under:2020 Presidential Campaign, Beto O'Rourke, Campaign, politics, San Francisco News, United irish Cultural Center of San Francisco


SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke arrived in California on Saturday for his first visit to the Golden State since announcing his candidacy for president.

On Sunday afternoon, he held a lengthy campaign rally and town hall at the United Irish Cultural Center of San Francisco in the city’s Outer Sunset neighborhood.

His four-day California trip, which included events in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, also had several planned stops in the Central Valley.

FULL VIDEO OF BETO O’ROURKE CAMPAIGN STOP IN S.F. SUNDAY

