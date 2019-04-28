Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke arrived in California on Saturday for his first visit to the Golden State since announcing his candidacy for president.
On Sunday afternoon, he held a lengthy campaign rally and town hall at the United Irish Cultural Center of San Francisco in the city’s Outer Sunset neighborhood.
His four-day California trip, which included events in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, also had several planned stops in the Central Valley.