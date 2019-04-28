



By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Reunited experimental Japanese trio Green Milk from the Planet Orange brings it’s psychotic mix of progressive rock and punk to the Knockout in San Francisco Friday night, topping a high-powered four band bill.

Formed in 2000 after the demise of brutal grindcore crew No Rest For the Dead by drummer A and guitarist Dead K, Green Milk from the planet Orange (also referred to by the acronym GMFTPO) initially explored a spacey, psychedelic style of extended jazz-rock improvisation that frequently stretched songs well past the 15-minute mark.

An early self-released CD-r would lead to a series of recordings for the experimental Beta-lactum Ring Records, including the band’s 2005 opus Concrete City Breakdown that mixed stretches of atmospheric prog-rock noodling with blasts of frenetic punk. The trio built a reputation for delivering high-intensity live performances with a heavy touring schedule that focused on the West Coast of the U.S.

Despite earning a loyal cult following, the band announced it was splitting up in 2008. It would be nearly 10 years before Green Milk would return to the stage, introducing new bass player Damo with a run of concerts in Tokyo late in 2017. While the band has only released one song digitally (the epic 13+ minute track “Phoenix”) since getting back together, GMFTPO has returned to the U.S. for a new tour to promote its first new album in 14 years entitled THIRD.

For this show co-presented by Bad Acid and Savoir Faire at the Knockout Friday, the band shares the stage with three local acts of note. Led by drummer John Bafus, veteran Sacramento prog-punk freaks Gentlemen Surfer have been making its uncompromising music since 2006 when Bafus started releasing songs under the moniker as a solo project. By 2010, Bafus had brought on collaborators to form a fully functioning band that has released four albums including last year’s Hard Pass. Oakland-based experimental/electronic punk crews Shame Waves and F–kwolf also appear.

Green Milk from the Planet Orange

Friday, May 3, 9 p.m. $10

The Knockout