HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — The body of a man was reported floating in the Pacific Ocean off Miramontes Point in Half Moon Bay late Sunday morning, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office reported on Twitter.
Sheriff’s investigators were called about 11:20 a.m. on the report of the body in the water near the Ritz Carlton in Half Moon Bay hotel.
Detectives, as well as the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office, responded to the scene.
The coroner’s office will publicly identify the man once family has been notified, the sheriff’s office said. The person had been deceased for some time before officials found him, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
No other information was immediately available.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.