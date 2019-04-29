Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A man was transported to a hospital after being shot near Kelley Park in San Jose on Sunday evening, according to police.
The shooting was reported at 6:37 p.m. near the intersection of Keyes and South 12th streets. The victim suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police are investigating the shooting and no suspect has been identified.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.