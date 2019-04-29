  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Car crash, Crash, East Bay News, Fatal car accident, Fatal Car Crash, San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – A fatal crash has been reported on southbound Interstate Highway 880 in San Leandro on Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 7:11 a.m. on southbound Highway 880 near the Davis Street off-ramp.

One death has been reported in the crash, but more details about the person who died was not immediately available from the CHP.

The crash has shut down the far right southbound lane of the highway and there is no estimate yet for when it will reopen.

