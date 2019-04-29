



WALNUT CREEK (KPIX 5) — A newly online developed housing calculator is putting the Bay Area’s sky-high housing prices into perspective.

Walnut Creek’s 94596 zip code is home to the Walnut Creek BART station. A junior one bedroom at Vaya, the apartment complex across the street from the station set to open in July, will run you $2,700 dollars.

Across the cul-de-sac from Vaya on Lacassie Avenue is where Kayla Baker and her family live.

Baker pays $2,600 per month for their 800 square foot, two-bedrooms place. According to the Bay Area News Group’s online calculator, you need to make $95,000 per year to rent in the zip code and $175,000 to buy a home here.

Mike Hermens bought a house in the 94596 zip code 20 years ago and paid $159,000 for his home. His home is worth over a million dollars now. He says he couldn’t afford to buy it today.

“I feel sorry for the young people who are just trying to buy a house or even rent a house right now – or even an apartment,” Hermens told KPIX 5.

Kayla and her family are planning to ditch the high housing costs in the Bay Area.

“We’re going to end up moving to Sacramento because the prices here are just too crazy,” Kayla told KPIX 5.

Down in Santa Clara County in East San Jose’s Santee neighborhood, zip code 95122 is one of the last affordable spots in the Bay Area. James Gray says he has watched friend after friend move out to the Central Valley. He is the last of his crew still remaining in the neighborhood.

“It’s crazy. There’s homeless people here. All around the corner, cardboard boxes and shopping carts. It’s sad from what it used to be,” Gray told KPIX 5.

Thuc Nguyen also lives in the neighborhood. She told KPIX in Vietnamese her rent is a little over $2,000 a month. She has heard apartments can now go for up to $3,000 and says she couldn’t afford it.