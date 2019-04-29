  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beach, Dead whale, Gray Whale, Limantour Beach, Limontour, Marin CountyMarine Biologist, Necropsy, Point Reyes


POINT REYES (CBS SF) — A dead gray whale was spotted Monday on Limantour Beach at Point Reyes National Seashore.

KPIX 5 meteorologist Darren Peck sent in video showing the whale carcass on the beach.

Rangers tell KPIX the grey whale was discovered Monday morning. Researchers will perform a necropsy Tuesday.

This makes the sixth dead whale to be found in the Bay Area in the past two months.

Over the weekend, dramatic footage was shot showing a group of killer whales methodically isolating and killing a gray whale calf passing through Monterey Bay with its mother.

The graphic attack was captured in its entirety on video by Monterey Bay Whale Watch, a company that organizes whale-watching excursions for groups led by marine experts.

The company posted the video on Facebook with a warning, and says this is the first time an attack was caught on video from start to finish.

In the clip, a small pod of killer whales can be seen moving in just below the surface. The young whale desperately tries to escape while the mother rolls over to protect her baby, but the outcome is inevitable. The killer whales will have their meal.

It took about four hours for five orcas to batter and kill the calf, even as its mother tried to defend it.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s