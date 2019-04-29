



BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Family and friends gathered at People’s Park to hold a vigil for Calvin Kelley, a father of 4 who was shot and killed at a picnic table where he often played chess and dominoes with friends.

“He was laying down after he was playing dominoes and the guy woke him up and just shot him,” said his sister-in-law Dearie Lee Gellington.

As for the shooter’s motive, Calvin’s sister Portia says it’s baffling.

“I don’t know who this guy is or why? “ she said.

Police arrested his suspected killer, 43-year-old Stefon Jefferson after a car chase and gun battle in Nevada, and a killing spree in the Bay Area.

Jefferson allegedly shot and killed his cousin Marcus Jackson in Oakland on Friday morning.

Police say Jefferson stole the victim’s car and ran him over while he was on the ground.

That same day, at about 1:30 p.m. Jefferson allegedly drove to San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, where he shot and killed another relative, Laron David.

Then, at about 3:30 p.m police said Jefferson was at People’s Park in Berkeley where he allegedly shot and killed Calvin, whose friends often times called him ‘Cal.’

“He would always sit down and talk to me. My daughter loved him. The first thing my daughter would do when she came here was say hi Cal … hi Cal .”

Calvin’s mother held onto a photo of her son in shock as to why this happened to him.

“He was a good person. He was the last child out of five.”

Friends at People’s Park say they recall seeing the suspect but say they don’t know how the suspect would Have known Cal or why he would want to kill him.

Meanwhile, Jefferson was arraigned in a Nevada court on Monday. He is facing a number of charges in the state, including attempted murder of a first responder, attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, and possession of a stolen vehicle. He is still behind bars in Nevada.