SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Investigators believe two teens armed with guns entered a home in San Francisco’s Outer Mission neighborhood Sunday afternoon in order to take cash, police said.
Around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a home invasion robbery in the 2200 block of Cayuga Avenue.
There, they learned two male suspects, believed to be about 16 or 17 years old, entered the home with handguns.
A 19-year-old was home at the time and hid in his room during the armed robbery, according to police.
The suspects were able to take the cash and fled. The victim was not injured.
The suspects remain at large as of Monday morning.
