SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – Police were asking for the public’s assistance in locating a blind and deaf man who was reported missing Monday morning in San Leandro.

Burnis Johnson, 59, was last seen in the 1200 block of Minerva Street. His caregiver left Johnson’s home around 9 a.m. and after returning shortly afterward, the man had gone missing.

Police say he left the home without his cane. He also has no money and no cellphone.

Johnson is described as a black man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and roughly 215 pounds. He has black hair, green eyes and a tattoo on the upper portion of his right arm.

“Johnson walked away about a month ago and was found by his caregiver in the neighborhood after taking a fall,” Lt. Ron Clark said in a news release.

“We would like to get him home safe as soon as possible,” Clark said. “If you see Mr. Johnson, please call your local police department immediately.”

The San Leandro Police Department can be reached at (510) 577-2740.

