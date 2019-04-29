



SAN ANSELMO (CBS SF) – The Marin County Sheriff’s Office has identified a pedestrian who died in a collision with a vehicle in San Anselmo on Saturday night as 72-year-old Carolyn Marie Allen.

Allen, a San Anselmo resident, was walking with two dogs across a marked crosswalk in the 300 block of Butterfield Road near Caletta Avenue when she and her dogs were struck by a vehicle around 10:10 p.m., Chief Deputy Coroner Roger Fielding said.

Allen was unconscious and unresponsive when paramedics arrived and she was taken to Marin General Hospital, where she died shortly after arriving in the emergency room, Fielding said.

READ MORE: Elderly Woman, Dog Killed By Suspected DUI Driver In Marin County

One of the dogs also died at the scene and the other dog was taken to the Marin Humane Society.

The vehicle driver, James Boswell, 30, of San Anselmo, was arrested by the Central Marin Police Authority on suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He was booked into Marin County Jail under $500,000 bail.

Allen did not have identification at the collision site. Her next of kin who lived in another state were notified of her death.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.