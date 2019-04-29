Filed Under:Concert, Grace Cathedral, Notre Dame, Notre Dame Cathedral, San Francisco, San Francisco News


SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Opera will collaborate with the French Consulate and Grace Cathedral to hold a solidarity concert in San Francisco for the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral on Monday evening.

Among the artists that will be featured are Notre Dame de Paris Organist Johann Vexo, the American Bach Soloists and Choir, San Francisco Opera Adler Fellows Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen and Kseniia Polstiankina Barrad, musicians from the San Francisco Symphony, mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade and the Grace Cathedral Choir of Men and Boys.

The concert will start at 6 p.m. at the Grace Cathedral located at 1100 California Street, opera officials said. Although attendees can register, officials said attendance is available on a first-come, first serve basis.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2UN8MSj.

